Share:

ISLAM ABAD5 - As part of the PKR 1 billion Hussain Dawood Pledge, Engro Fertilizers (a subsidiary of Engro Corporation) has joined hands with Sehat Kahani, a leading e-health solution provider, to use its telemedicine platform to promote quality healthcare for all amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the initiative, Engro will support Sehat Kahani by adding 100 more doctors to the telemedicine app to facilitate a greater number of virtual consultations. Due to no physical contact, this will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in communities and medical staff on the frontlines as well.

According to Ghias Khan – President & CEO of Engro Corporation, “The COVID-19 has reminded us that the challenge of affordable and reliable healthcare must be urgently addressed in Pakistan. It is unfortunate that more than 50% of the country’s population does not have access to basic primary healthcare services. Therefore, our purpose-driven partnership with Sehat Kahani aims to benefit citizens by democratizing healthcare access through integration of technology and innovative solutions”.