PML-N leader Amir Muqam said Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantined at his home.

"I have quarantined myself at my home," Muqam, the president for the PML-N's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, said on Twitter.

"I request the nation to take care," he added, requesting people to pray for his recovery.

Earlier, his personal secretary had confirmed the news as well, adding that Muqam was in self-quarantine at his Islamabad residence.

Responding to the news that his party member had contracted the deadly virus, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said he was "saddened".

"Amir Muqam is an active member of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Shehbaz said on Twitter.

The PML-N president paid tribute to Muqam's services to the party and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Earlier this month, PTI lawmaker in Punjab Assembly MPA Shaheen Raza had succumbed to the coronavirus at Mayo Hospital Lahore. The facility's CEO, Dr Asad Aslam, had said she was admitted three days ago.

Several politicians, including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for the virus.