Share:

LAHORE-FiLUMS, the International Film Festival is starting from today at Al Hamra Arts Council. This two day event has been curated by the LUMS Media Arts Society (LMA).

FiLUMS is one of the largest film festivals of the country. It encourages filmmakers from all over the world to participate and get the prominence.

FiLUMS are proud to have received a tremendous amount of film submissions not only from Pakistan but from the entire world, opening the festival to a lot more diversity and cultural representation.

It brings together the film industry of Pakistan to its platform and allows independent filmmakers to engage with veterans of the art. The unmatched networking and exposure will be the first of many.

On the first day, ace Director Jami will discuss his movie ‘Moor’. A political action drama ‘Zar Gul’ will be displayed followed by a panel discussion with Usman Pirzada and Sameena Pirzada. The young emerging Director Shahnawaz Zali, who was featured in the Forbes 30 under 30, is also screening his short film, 100 Steps.

Nabeel Qureshi, Asad-ul-Haq, Nasir Khan, Abdullah Harris, Naveed Amjad and Muneeb Nawaz are also part of the discussion panels.

The second day of the event will have screenwriter’s panel with Fasih Bari Khan, Shahid Nadeem, and Asghar Nadeem Syed on board.

Amazing Vloggers including Ukhano, Eva Zubek, Raza Samo, Ducky, Irfan Junejo and Mooro are also participating in Vlogging sessions. Zara Noor Abbas, Samar Minallah and Farieha Altaf will be in a discussion with Mangobaz. Along with that, there is airing of Maila and “Some Lover to Some Beloved” with the Director, Umer Riaz.