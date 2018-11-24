Share:

LAHORE-Gul Hamid and Israr Gul/Jehanzeb Khan won the 33rd Maple Leaf Cement ITF World Ranking Tennis Championship 2018 seniors 60 plus singles and 45 plus doubles titles here at the PLTA courts on Friday.

In seniors 60 plus final, Gul Hamid registered a hard-fought three-set title victory against Asad Niaz with the scores of 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. Asad Niaz was off to flying start as he won the first set 6-1 with utmost ease. Gul Hamid staged a strong comeback and dominated next sets to win the title. He won the second set 6-4 and took the third and decisive one with same margin of 6-4.

In the seniors doubles 45 plus final, Israr Gul/Jehanzeb Khan overpowered Maj Adnan/Rashid Malik (ZTBL) by 6-4, 6-4. Israr/Jehanzeb faced some resistance in the first set to win it 6-4 and the second was identical to the first one, which they won with same margin of 6-4 to grab the title.

In the seniors doubles 40 plus semifinals, Ashar Ali Khan/Fayyaz Khan thrashed Irfan Ullah/Shehzad (PAF) 6-0, 6-0 while in the seniors 65 plus, Pervez Bajwa outlasted Ashfaq Chohan 6-3, 6-3. In the seniors doubles 60 plus final, Iftikhar Ahmad Rao/Rai Zahid Zafar toppled Brig Ghazanfar/M Babar 6-2, 6-4 and in the seniors doubles 50 plus, Mohammad Arif/Azim Tiwana thrashed Nauman Aleem/Dr Naveed 6-1, 6-0.