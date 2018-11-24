Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission and USAID will join hands for improving healthcare service delivery in the province. This was decided between the two sides here on Friday in a meeting held at the PHC office. A two-member USAID delegation comprising Senior Technical Advisor Dr Muhammad Ahmed Isa and Project Management Specialist Health Dr Muhammad Ismail Virk met Chief Operating Officer Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan and his team comprising directors Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Licensing Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua and others. The participants of the meeting discussed various aspects of healthcare service delivery, ambit of the PHC working, patient safety, and services at the healthcare establishments. They agreed to hold another meeting in the coming month to outline contours of the mutual working. Earlier, Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan told the USAID delegation about the development of the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS), licensing and accreditation, complaint management and anti-quackery drive of the PHC. He believed that both sides would benefit from each other’slearning and expertise. –Staff Reporter