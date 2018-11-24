Share:

Karachi - Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan on Friday night staged a protest in Numaish Chowrangi area against the arrest of its leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi and scores of other activists from different parts of the country.

A large number of TLP activists gathered at the Numaish roundabout and blocked the traffic.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other TLP leaders and activists were booked by authorities in different parts of the country over disrupting peace by blocking roads and delivering hate speeches. Rizvi and his associates staged country-wide protest on October 30 and blocked roads over acquittal of Asia Bibi by an apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar in a blasphemy case.

The TLP ended its three day protest later after signing an agreement with the government that assured the party that steps would be taken to ensure placement of Asia Bibi’s name on ECL.

Meanwhile, the security sources informed that a zero tolerance policy is devised against any protest that would take place against the arrest of TLP leaders. “Those who would take part in the protest will also be arrested,” they warned.