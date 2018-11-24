War against terror not over yet: COAS

Share:

Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that some elements are wittingly or unwittingly trying to pull the country back into confrontation but state shall not let them do it whether in the name of religion, ethnicity or any other pretext.

During an interaction with officers of Multan Garrison on Friday, the army chief said the war against terrorism and militancy is not over yet and Pakistan is now into the phase of stability after kinetic operations.

General Bajwa emphasised the importance of taking measures to address the root causes while staying cognizant of inimical forces and foreign hostile agendas.

The army chief said that peace, stability and progress of our country is contingent upon rule of law by all. He said that Pakistan Army will support national focus on socio-economic development within the folds of National Action Plan to help people reap the dividends of improving security.

Earlier, the army chief witnessed training demonstration on combat readiness by an Armour Formation of the strike corps and underlined that an army deters war through professional competence and readiness.

COAS hails cops’ great sacrifice

APP adds: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has hailed the great sacrifice of policemen, who embraced 'shahadat' (martyrdom) in Karachi while fighting against terrorists on Friday.

“Pakistan Rangers Sindh, police and other LEAs (law enforcement agencies) responded with professional excellence. We stay determined to root out terrorism and militancy from our motherland,” Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted COAS as saying on his official twitter handle.

