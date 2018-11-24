Share:

LONDON - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said on Thursday night that in order to overcome looming water crisis, the building of more dams including Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand was imperative for country’s prosperity and existence.

“Nobody can stop us building even more dams in Pakistan on Indus River, as this is in the interest of the country”, he said while addressing a large gathering of British-Pakistani community at a Fund-Raising dinner here at Royal Nawab Resturant.

The Gala Dinner for Fund Raising campaign in the honour of the visiting Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar was organised by Centre for Policy Dimensions (CPD) UK.

The event was addressed among others by Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom (UK) Muhammad Ayub, Directors CPD, Muhammad Shafeeque and Muhammad Sohail. British-Pakistani lords, councillors, diplomats, and Pakistani diaspora belonging to different walks of life attended the event of the national importance.

When the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar entered the hotel he was warmly welcomed. This was the first Fund Raising event for building of dams in Pakistan ,organized in the honour of the Chief Justice in the United Kingdom (UK).

Slogans like Pakistan Zinzabad, Chief Justice Zindabad, Pakistan Army Zindabad and pro-dams were raised by the particpants on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar thanked the organizers for holding the event in connection with fund- raising campaign for building of Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams in Pakistan.

He said that “water is a blessing from Allah Almighty and essential for life while existence and prosperity of Pakistan is directly linked with the building of dams in the country”.

He said that it was heartening to note that an awareness campaign regarding the building of dams to overcome water shortages has been developed among the Pakistanis, which was a good sign for the country.

People including overseas Pakistanis, youth and children were also actively participating in this campaign of the national imporance, he remarked. He said that overseas Pakistanis wanted progress and prosperity in their motherland.

Lauding Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a true lover of the country, he said that the great Quaid despite his serious illness had never compromised over his mission and “Our country needs lovers of Pakistan like Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and i am witnessing this spirit in this gathering”, he remarked.

The CJP said that he had no political motives and after retirement his only motive would be to serve the people of Pakistan.

The CJP said that he wanted elimination of the corruption, promoting and strengthening the rule of law and justice to the people specially the poor segment of society, accountability of rulers, provision of good health and education facilities to the masses in the country.

He regretted that in the past 40 years no solid efforts were made regarding to the building of more dams.

He thanked British-Pakistani diaspora for generously donating in the fund raising campaigns for building dams and hoped their support would benefit Pakistan and its people.

Speaking on the occasion Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner to UK, Muhammad Ayub thanked CJP for his initiative of fund raising campaign for the building of dams in Pakistan, which has become a national priority.

He termed this initiative as a great achievement of the Chief Justice of Pakistan for the cause of the country.

He expressed the hope that British-Pakistani brothers and sisters would come forward and play their vital role in the support of this initiative for the cause of their motherland.

The speakers on the occasion highly appreciated the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar for his initiative of fund raising campaign for building of dams to overcome looming

water crisis in the country.

The Pakistani diaspora of UK assured the CJP of their full financial support for this important initiative.

The British-Pakistani participants of the Fund Raising gala dinner on Thursday contributed Pounds 3,85,000 in cash and made pledges of Pounds 5 million for the construction of Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams in Pakistan.

The CJP would also participate in similar fund raising functions in London and other cities of the United Kingdom organised by the British-Pakistanis in UK.