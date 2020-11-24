Share:

Islamabad-A gang of three armed dacoits entered a jewellery shop at Super Market and mugged gold ornaments, cash Rs4 million and two mobile phones, informed sources on Monday.

The dacoits managed to escape after committing dacoity amicably, they said. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Kohsar. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. According to sources, a gang of three dacoits entered Honey Jewellers as customers and asked the shopkeepers to show some gold ornaments. In the meanwhile, the dacoits whipped out weapons and made the owner and other staff hostage on gunpoint. Later, the dacoits collected gold ornaments, cash Rs4 million and two mobile phones and escaped from the scene, sources said.

The victim owner alerted police about the crime on which police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) PS Kohsar arrived on the crime scene and collected evidences, they said. DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed took the notice of crime and ordered SP City Zone Umer Khan to trace out the daocits.

Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police busted a dacoit gang by arresting four members for their involvement in looting people at gunpoint, according to a police spokesman. The accused were identified as Muhammad Tanvir, Muhammad Saeed, Ali Akbar of Sahiwal and Rana Azam of Sargodha, he said. Cases were registered against them.

Similarly, police have launched massive crackdown against drugs pushers and criminals and held 12 accused, he said.

He said that, on special orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed had issued these directions to all zonal officers. During last 24 hours, Islamabad police accelerated their efforts and 12 criminals including four drug peddlers were nabbed during this crackdown. Following these directions, Bhara Kahu police arrested a drug pusher namely Aamir Haider and recovered 1040 grams hashish from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Muhammad Zahoor and Mir Waiz and recovered 1200 grams hashish and six wine bottles from their possession.

Industrial Area police arrested two accused Muhammad Ali and Akram and recovered 10 litres alcohol wine and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Noon police arrested two accused Ghulam Abbas and Mustafa Khan and recovered 150 gram hashish and one 44 bore rifle along with ammunition.

Secretariat police arrested and accused Ghulam Sarwar and recovered one wine bottle from him. CIA police team apprehended two accused Muhammad Saeed and Muhammad Tanveer and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Muhammad Idress involved in theft.

Nilore police arrested two accused Tahir Hussain and Noor Alam and recovered 128 gram heroine and five litres alcohol wine from their possession.

Koral police team apprehended four accused Qamer Ishfaq, Touseef Ahmed, Adnan Zaheer and Nadeem Khan and recovered 3.1 hashish and two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition, while police team arrested eight persons including four ladies involved in immoral activities. Cases have been registered against all nominated accused and further investigation is underway from them.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed 14 proclaimed offender and court absconder.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing those drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasised that this campaign would continue until elimination.