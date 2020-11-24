Share:

ISLAMABAD - Drama serial Tum Se KehnaTha is one of the most anticipated drama serials of the year which the audiences have been waiting for ever since the pictures of its leading cast went viral online a couple of months earlier. Produced by MominaDuraid Productions, the serial boasts a stellar cast comprising Kinza Hashmi, Azfar Rehman, Raeed Alam, Munazzah Arif, Leyla Zuberi, Mariyam Mirza, AreejMoheyuddin Khan, Subhan, ErumBajwa and others. Written by JahanzebQamar and directed by Fahim Burney, Tum Se KehnaTha follows the struggles and adversities of two sisters and misunderstandings between the two by a series of unfortunate events created by those close to them for personal gains and vendetta. The serial is set to air on HUM TV from November 24, 2020 and will air every Monday and Tuesday subsequently.