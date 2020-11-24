Share:

MULTAN - Senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Monday offered his condolences to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif over the death of their mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. In a condolence message, he stated that he shared sorrow and grief with the Sharif family in these testing times. The former premier said that he could feel the agony of Sharif brothers as he himself was languishing in jail when his mother had died. He prayed to Allah (The Almighty) to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and patience to the bereaved family.