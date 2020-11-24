Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson for the Sindh government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the federal government has not given a sovereign guarantee for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR). Sindh has received Rs8 billion less from the federal government this year. He said, if the FBR has collected record revenue, then why the provinces are not getting the funds.

He expressed these views while talking to media on the occasion of inauguration of Pulgram Road, Iqbal Hoti Road, MB Dilal Road at Old Haji Camp. He also planted trees along the newly constructed road. DC South, MC South and PPP office bearers were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza Wahab said, “Sindh government had allocated funds for the construction of roads. There is a civil hospital on one side of the Old City area. There is a large number of people here. Only the PPP is doing the work while the PTI government has set a record of lying. If FBR has recovered the record, then give Sindh’s share in the NFC award! This city has never been given to the public representatives due to which its problems have increased.”

Replying to question, the Sindh government spokesperson said that Karachi Circular Railway was closed in whose era? Did the PPP government join the CPEC to KCR? Is this a gift from the PPP? If anyone else takes credit for it, it is a different matter. The PPP believes in practical steps, not just words.

‘Sindh schools to remain open without students’

Government of Sindh has decided to keep schools open but students will take home based classes; however, students can attend in-person classes once in a week.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said that schools will offer home based classes from November 26 to December 24. He further revealed that Sindh recommended NCOC to not close all schools and only primary schools with 73 percent enrollment should be closed and classes of grade six and above should remain undisturbed.

He also said that students would not be promoted to next grade without exams.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday has announced to shut educational institutes till January 10 due to coronavirus outbreak and winter holidays. While addressing the press conference in Islamabad, Shafqat Mahmood has said that the educational institutes will remain closed from November 26 to December 24 following surge in covid-19 cases. Online classes will be conducted by the teachers to facilitate the students during this period, he stated.

The minister further told that the institutions would again shut from December 25 to January 10 for winter vacations.