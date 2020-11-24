Share:

ISLAMABAD - Johnny Depp accepted a film award over the weekend after his £5 million ($6.6 million) libel suit filed against The Sun newspaper was summarily dismissed by the High Court. In a bizarre photo, the actor, 57, appeared to pose with his trophy behind bars in the Bahamas as he scooped the Actor with Unique Visual Sensitivity prize for his drama Minamata at this year’s virtual Camerimage festival.

The screen star - who has since been asked to step down from his role as GellartGrindewald in Fantastic Beasts 3 - had taken legal action after the publication labelled him a ‘wife beater’ in reference to his two-year marriage to Amber Heard. In the image posted to Camerimage’s official social media accounts, the producer flashed a wide grin and sported a beanie hat with shades as he pointed at his accolade with pride. The Pirates of the Caribbean star wrote an acceptance letter to the event’s organisers, in which he expressed gratitude towards the cinematographers he has worked with throughout his 36-year career. Writing from the tropical island, the thespian said: ‘Ladies & Gentlemen, Tonight, I would like to thank everyone involved at the ENERGA CAMERIMAGE FILM FESTIVAL for this very special and unique award.