LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) and subordinate courts in Punjab will observe November 28 as holiday on account of Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) elections. According to a LHC notification, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan declared November 28 as a holiday for the LHC and subordinate judiciary on account of PbBC elections.

The LHC Principal seat, its allied benches including Bahawalpur, Multan and Rawalpindi and Civil & Sessions Court in Punjab, will observe holiday on November 28. However, the offices will remain open, it was added.