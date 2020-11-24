Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says there is no restriction on Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hassan & Hussain and Ishaq Dar to come to Pakistan.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said they should come to Pakistan and attend the funeral prayers of Nawaz Sharif's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The Minister said the propaganda of state repression is an attempt to do politics in the matter.