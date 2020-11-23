Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 19, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.24 per cent as compared to the previous week. The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 143.05 points against 142.71 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 7.7 per cent. The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.40 per cent increase and went up from 150.35 points in last week to 150.95 points during the week under review. Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 0.36 per cent, 0.30, per cent; 0.26 per cent and 0.17 per cent respectively. During the week, prices of 18 items decreased, 13 items increased while that of 20 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included onions, sugar, diesel, petrol, mash pulse, masoor pulse, LPG Cylinder, moong pulse, gur, curd, milk (fresh), beef, energy saver, rice (Irri 6/9), gram pulse, wheat flour, garlic and rice (Basmati broken). The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included potatoes, tomatoes, eggs, shirting, bananas, georgette, match box, cooked daal, chicken, cooked beef, milk (powdered), long cloth and mustard oil. Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread (plain), mutton, cooking oil, vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), salt, chillies, tea (packet), tea (prepared), cigarettes, lawn, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, firewood, washing soap, telephone call and toilet soap.