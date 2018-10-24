Share:

QUETTA:- As many as four persons were killed in a clash between two groups in Satellite Town of Quetta on Tuesday. According to police sources, two sub-clans used automatic weapons against each other after developing dispute at Ghounsabad near Satellite Town. As a result, three people died on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries on way to Civil Hospital. The identity of victims could not be ascertained. The clash was reported to be an old enmity. Soon after the incident, police reached the site and started investigation.–APP