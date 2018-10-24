Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Army and Wapda squeezed into the final of the PFF National Women Football Championship 2018 after winning their respective semifinals played here at the Punjab Stadium on Tuesday.

The first semifinal played at Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) proved to be a one-sided affair. Pakistan Army proved too hot for Karachi United as they thrashed them by 10-0. Roshnan was star of the day as she fired in fabulous for goals for the winning side while the remaining six goals came from Swaiba, who hammered a hat-trick, and Khadija, Naina and Kiran – who converted one goal apiece. Karachi United was unable to pose any threat to the opponent at any stage of the match and failed to even open their account.

In the second semifinal of the event, Wapda faced no resistance from Punjab to win the encounter 3-0. Sofia struck the first goal to provide Wapda 1-0 lead in the 12th minute. After that, both the teams launched a series of attacks on each other’s goals, but they failed to convert a single one as they first half ended with Wapda having 1-0 lead.

The second half saw Wapda changing their strategy and game plan, which paid them well as they managed to bang in a brace through Rafia and Mehnaz to strengthen their lead to 3-0, which remained intact till the end and the electric women emerged as winners of the second semifinal.

Now Pakistan Army will take on Wapda in the title decider to be played tomorrow (Thursday) here at Punjab Stadium. Before the final, Punjab and Karachi United teams will play the third-position match today (Wednesday) here at the Model Town Football Academy.