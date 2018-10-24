Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev has appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism and achievements in the war against terrorism. The visiting dignitary expressed these during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, matters of mutual and professional interest, including regional peace and stability, were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier on arrival at the General Headquarters, the Azerbaijan Chief of State Border Service laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary also visited Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and exchanged views matters of professional interest and regional maritime security.