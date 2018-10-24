Share:

KHAIRPUR - An accountability court sentenced former food inspector to 10 years and imposed fine of Rs 35 million in corruption case on Tuesday.

According to details, an accountability court Sukkur announced the judgment of corruption case and proved the case convicted Sayed Khadim Hussain Shah, ex-food inspector of Sindh food department, for ten years and also imposed fine of Rs 35 million on him.

He was alleged that he misappropriated funds in the purchase of wheat and distribution of bardana in year 2012 during his posting in Kot Diji, Khairpur district. The accused sent to central jail Sukkur. Meanwhile, two criminals were arrested with weapon and narcotics on Tuesday.

According to details, Shah Hussain police raided near Chandio village and arrested an absconder criminal Deedar Hussain Chandio and recovered one TT pistol and big quantity of cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, Hingorja raided link road and arrested an absconder Zahid Shar and recovered 1,100 grams of charas from his possession.

Hingorja police said that 25 cases of narcotic cases were registered against arrested criminal with different police stations of district Khairpur and he was absconder since long.