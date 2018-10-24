Share:

NEW DELHI:- New Delhi's polluted air is a concern for golfers at a key Asian Tour event in the Indian capital this week, according to leading player Shiv Kapur. Kapur said he would struggle through the Panasonic Open India starting Thursday but foreign players in particular would have a hard time in the growing smog. "You are spending five hours outdoors in bad air and smog," the 36-year-old defending champion said. "You are out there for a long period of time." "I think for some of us we are kind of immune to it now. But it's not a good thing, the visitors and foreigners struggle a bit more," added Kapur, who is from Delhi. The Indian capital's pollution has taken a toll on sport.