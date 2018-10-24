Share:

KARACHI - The doctors of Gynaecology Department Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College (SMBBMC) Lyari on Tuesday demanded of the Sindh government to conduct enquiry of mismanagement, irregularities and misusing of authority was done in medical college in last five years.

Addressing the joint press conference at Karachi Press, gynaecologists of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College (SMBBMC) Lyari alleged that that Principal SMBBMC Lyari Dr Anjum Rehman had recruited people by violating merit in last five years.

The press conference was addressed by Dr Rozina Yasir, Dr Shaista Naaz, Dr Ayesha Haque, Dr Rana Hussain, Dr Anial Amjad, Dr Shehla and Dr Sindhu.

They said Lyari medical college principal employed her two brothers, three sister and father. She is harassing doctors through gang war persons and forcing doctors to support her in all of illegal activities.

They said Dr Anjum was suspended from her post of principal and she was directed to report to health department. The enquiry committee has also constituted to probe mismanagement, irregularities, corruption and misusing of authority was done in medical college in last six years but she took stay order and now harassing the doctors who did not support her.

They disclosed that Prof Anjum Rehman sister Saher was working simultaneously at Latifa Hospital, Dubai and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical College Lyari which is illegal.

