KARACHI-Amidst the global #MeToo storm, renowned actor and director Angeline Malik has decided to initiate a movement as an advocate to voicing relevant social issues in Pakistan.

Inkaar Karo will be the first of a series of movements that will creatively depict strong women coming together to stand against suppression. She has previously talked on subjects like child abuse and violence against women on a local and international level at Appna and Wapna conference in the US.

Speaking about the campaign, Angeline said: “This initiative ‘Inkaar Karo, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain’ says a lot. I have heard many stories and seen a lot due to the nature of my work. It’s hard to say no and it is even harder to speak up and make people believe you. I have brought together a group of strong women who feel the same as I do and we altogether want to convey the message that we hear you, we believe you and we will support you.”