Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jamie Lee Curtis hates watching horror movies. The 59-year-old actress has starred as Laurie Strode in the money-spinning ‘Halloween’ horror franchise since 1978 - but Jamie has admitted she can’t actually bring herself to watch films from the horror genre.

The Hollywood star confessed: ‘’I don’t like them for one second. ‘’There is nothing about a horror movie that you can entice me with. Nothing.’’ Jamie is drawn to films that are visually ‘’beautiful’’, but she hates being scared.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, Jamie - who has reprised the role of Laurie to star in the latest ‘Halloween’ film - explained: ‘’I like movies and I think films are beautiful - even this horror film is ... visually gorgeous - but I don’t like to be frightened for anything. Life is scary enough for me.’’

Horror movies have made a noticeable comeback in recent years, and Jamie has attributed the shift to the divisiveness of modern-day politics. She said: ‘’When things are pretty good, horror movies seem to wane.”

That’s when romances and romcoms do really well.

‘’But when the world is in turmoil, when political parties are shifting, when governments are leaning right all over the world ... the feelings that get stimulated by these tectonic shifts politically, I think they create a sense of anxiety and people seem to gather together to communally let off this steam and feelings that they’re carrying around.’’