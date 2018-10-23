Share:

Islamabad-In a major crackdown against anti-social elements, the Secretariat police have arrested three Nigerian nationals from outside Quaid-e-Azam University here and recovered narcotics worth 8.5 million rupees. The accused allegedly used to supply narcotics to students in educational institutions in Islamabad. The contraband included charas, cocaine and heroin. According to the police, they came into action after reports of selling narcotics to students in educational institutions. The accused have been identified as Emanuel, Mark Stephen and Philip. In total, 800 grams of heroin, 250 grams of cocaine and 300 grams of charas was recovered from them. The SSP Islamabad said that the campaign against the drug peddlers in Islamabad would be made more effective in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police recovered a huge cache of arms and drugs during checking and arrested three culprits, a police spokesman said. He said, on a tip off, Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari had constituted a police team headed by SHO Tarnol Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar along with other officials who started a surprise search in the area of Chungi No. 26. They stopped different suspected vehicles and arrested three accused in possession of narcotics and arms. The accused have been identified as Bilal Khan, Anar Gul and Sajjad Gul. The police also recovered eighteen 30-bore pistols, twelve 9-mm pistols and 3250 grams of hashish. The accused were smuggling arms and drugs from Peshawar to Rawalpindi/Islamabad. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway. SSP (Operations) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari has appreciated the performance of Tarnol police and announced cash prizes for them. He said that all possible efforts are being done to make Islamabad a completely secure city. He also said that search operations are being carried out in the city to control crime and improve the security of Islamabad.

The SSP further said that the police action came in the wake of heightened security at the entry and exit points of the capital city.

He was of the view that police can secure lives of the people of the city if resources are made available to them.

Bukhari made it clear that no leniency would be exhibited in dealing with anti-social elements.