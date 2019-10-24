Share:

SIALKOT-Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chattha has directed the officials of the departments concerned to speed up work on infrastructure development and ensure early completion of much delayed mega project of Sialkot Tannery Zone here.

He also assured all-out cooperation regarding early removal of all hurdles from the way of completion of this project. The DC was addressing the participants of a daylong awareness-raising workshop on “Climate Change Emerging Issues, Adaptation Challenges and Recommendations for Leather Sector in Sialkot,” held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the auspices of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) here.

A large number of the tanners, students of local universities, climate change experts, officials of Sialkot Tannery Zone Association, SCCI and Environment Protection Agency (EPA) attended. The DC said, “the initiative of a well-equipped project of Sialkot Tannery Zone is a significant leap forward to modernize the Sialkot’s leather industry in an environment friendly way”.

He pointed out that Sialkot industrialists and exporters have already proved them as to be the torch-bearers of promotion of corporate social responsibly by taking bold initiatives for infrastructure development and social services.

Dr Umer Sher Chattha narrated that the project of Sialkot Tannery Zone in collaboration with United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), will be a landmark achievement of public-private partnership in Sialkot. “After completion, the project will significantly relieve the local population of water contamination and other environmental issues as well as introduce further development of leather industry in Sialkot,” he revealed.

The participants were told that the project of Sialkot Tannery Zone would be completed soon and all the 250 tanneries would be shifted to this zone for saving Sialkot city from hazardous environmental pollution being caused by these tanneries on large scale.

On the occasion, the participants lauded the role of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for providing technical assistance for this project. They said through this project would boost Sialkot exports besides creating maximum job opportunities.

While giving a detailed presentation, a renowned expert on climate change Dr Mahmood A Khwaja, Senior Advisor SDPI, explained the key developmental risks posed by the climate change to Sialkot district, especially how climate change impacts local communities. He added that the risks of climate change have further aggravated by the conventional and obsolete practices adopted in the leather processing in Sialkot.

He appreciated the great initiative of establishing Sialkot Tannery Zone away from the city where waste water treatment plant and all the necessary modern facilities will be provided for cleaner leather production.

Chemical Engineering expert Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir, while speaking on this occasion, said that Sialkot leather industry contributing hugely to water, air and soil pollution. He said that threats to environment and human life could be greatly reduced by adopting the best practices and technologies available in the world. He elaborated with relevant material the risks and strategies how to avoid them according to the specific local needs.

Sialkot tannery Zone’s project Director Muhammad Atif said that Sialkot Tannery zone would be a great service to the nation as well as local industry in Sialkot.

He hoped that other industries of Pakistan will also follow the example.