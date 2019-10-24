Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad disabled cricket team edged Abbottabad disable cricket team by 2 runs in a nail-biting T20 match played at Chotha Lahore Cricket Ground, Swabi.

Earlier, Islamabad disabled team captain Usman Paracha won the toss and elected to bat first. His decision badly failed as entire Islamabad team was bundled out for 68 runs. At one stage, Islamabad were reeling at 49 for the loss of 9 wickets, but the 10th-wicket 27-run partnership between Usman Ali and Muhammad Afzal gave some respectability to Islamabad total, who were bundled out for 68. Ali Ababsi hit 14 and Adil Abbasi 13. Aftab took 3 wickets and Hussain, Rajwali and Hammayun got one wicket apiece for Abbottabad.

Abbottabad disable cricket team was bowled out for 66 in 19 overs. Salam and Hammayun scored 17 runs each and Hussain hit 10. Waqaf Shah and Ali Abbas grabbed four wickets each, while Hammad Shoukat took two.

Assistant Commissioner, Chota Lahor, Tabinda Tariq was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. She appreciated the efforts of the organisers and promised to lend a helping hand.