LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz was admitted to Services Hospital on Wednesday after deterioration of her health on seeing condition of her ailing father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

On the instructions of PM Imran Khan, the Punjab government allowed the meeting and she was shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail to the Services Hospital at night, amid elaborate security.

Maryam met her father in the presence of Head of Special Medical Board and Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, Dr Tahir Shamsi and others. She talked to the doctors regarding clinical tests and health condition of Nawaz Sharif.

Reportedly, Maryam went unwell during the meeting and she was shifted to a nearby room for treatment.

According to hospital sources the platelets count of Nawaz has again dropped to a precariously low level despite transfusion of five mega kits.

Sharif family has also intimated Asma, second daughter of Nawaz Sharif presently living in London, about the poor health of her father. As per the reports, she will arrive Lahore on Thursday (today).

Huge number of PML-N workers gathered outside the health facility to express solidarity with the party supreme leader and three-time former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif.

On the arrival of Maryam, highly charged workers chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz and against the PTI government.

Earlier the same day, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also visited the health facility to inquire after his brother.

Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count dropped from 25,000 to 7,000. On advice from SMB, the ex-PM was transfused with another mega kit. The board also stopped use of blood thinners and advised medicines for increasing platelets count.

Leading hematologist from National Institute of Blood Diseases Karachi Dr Tahir Shamsi has been called to assist the board. Another hematologist has also been called from the federal capital.

Prof Mahmood Ayyaz confirmed irregular fluctuation of platelets count despite transfusion of five mega kits.

“The team of doctors has already transfused five mega units and the sixth one was ready,” he told the media.

He said that medication to improve the platelets count had also been started. He said the condition of Nawaz Sharif was stable despite drop in platelets count.

Contradicting the news of bleeding from any part of patient’s body, he said the doctors have advised avoiding shave or brushing teeth as a precautionary measure due to shortage of blood clotting cells. He said that more tests would be carried out for detecting the actual cause of drop in platelets count.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif. She informed that Nawaz’s condition was stable. She said that platelets lowering and blood thinning medicines, such as Loprin, have been stopped.

The minister also chaired meeting of SMB constituted for medical examination and treatment of Nawaz Sharif.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Momin Agha, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Fatima Jinnah Medical University VC Prof Amir Zaman, SMB members and Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, attended the meeting that reviewed medical condition and treatment of Nawaz Sharif.

Prof Mahmood Ayaz briefed the meeting regarding medicines, food and medical facilities being provided to Nawaz.

Meanwhile, PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal accused Imran Khan of victimizing the opponents. Talking to the media after a party meeting and then outside Services Hospital, he said PTI leaders were “vicious wolves” who lacked basic human values. He warned that if anything happened to Nawaz, PML-N would hold Prime Minister Imran Khan accountable.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that party would never forget those who have been making mockery of Nawaz Sharif’s health condition. “We will neither forgive their faces nor their words and taunts,” he added.

Senator Pervaiz Rahseed said if Nawaz Sharif lost life in the existing circumstance then a murder case would be registered in the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb refuted the reports about Nawaz Sharif’s sending abroad for treatment. She alleged that PTI government was “abducting” the political opponents and had locked down Islamabad itself before the opposition could reach there.

She said ANF had exposed the web of lies by Interior Minister Sheheryar Afridi and demanded that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah should be immediately released. She lamented that judge hearing fake case against Sanaullah was changed on orders issued on Whatsapp.

Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif chaired convention of central and provincial leaders and ticket holders at party secretariat in Model Town for discussing the health condition of Nawaz Sharif and the government attitude. Top PML-N leadership expressed concern over the health of Nawaz and warned that PM Imran Khan would be held accountable for victimization and negligence.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the government had crossed all limits of victimization and hatred against the political opponents, and it could not be allowed to remain in power any further.

The PML-N president said PML-N would whole heartedly participate in the Azadi March along with other opposition parties to display political power and to put forth their demands before the nation. He said that future course of action would be decided after having guidelines from Nawaz Sharif.

A communiqué issued by the meeting said that PTI government displayed deliberate delay in providing health care to Nawaz Sharif, endangering his life by crossing all limits of political hatred. It said the provision of appropriate medical facilities was delayed despite several warnings by Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician.

It said PTI government was crippling the opposition parties using state machinery only to cover up their own corruption and incompetence.

The communiqué alleged that Nawaz was being victimized to make a precedent for opposition parties, and rulers were playing as ‘judge, jury, and executioners’ themselves to satisfy their hatred of the PML-N.

It warned that Imran Khan would be held accountable if any more negligence with the Nawaz Sharif’s healthcare was found, and party would take direct action against the rulers.

The communiqué said after showing utter failure in all spheres of life including economy, agriculture, industry and social sectors, the government had no right to remain in power, and it must resign immediately to pave way for fresh elections.

According to it, the meeting condemned the arrests of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Safdar, and demanded that Rana Sanaullah must be released immediately after Anti Narcotics Force and CCTV footage exposed the lies of the government.