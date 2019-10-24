Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to allow Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam to stay with her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif, in hospital.

“Maryam can look after her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif while staying in the hospital,” said sources.

Moreover, the Punjab government has been informed about the special directions issued by PM Imran Khan.

Earlier today, the Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz had been shifted back to Kot Lakhpat jail from Services Hospital after her health condition improved.

As per details, Maryam Nawaz had fallen sick last night while meeting her father at Services Hospital. She was admitted to the same medical facility in a VIP room.

Sources said Nawaz had an anxiety attack while meeting her father. The vice president of PML-N went through various medical tests, however, her reports were normal as per doctors. Yesterday, Maryam Nawaz along with the National Accountability Burea team reached Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail and met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after the Punjab government granted permission.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Thursday said that the ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was satisfied with medical facilities being provided to him at the Services Hospital.

Talking to journalists, Dr Yasmeen Rashid also said that the government had offered foreign doctors' services to the prime minister but he declined.