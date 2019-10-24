Share:

Maryam Nawaz , daughter of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, was shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail after being discharged from the Services Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday.

Earlier, Punjab government on Wednesday allowed Maryam Nawaz to meet her ailing father Nawaz Sharif in Services Hospital. She was also admitted to the hospital when her condition deteriorated.

Sources said Maryam Nawaz was admitted in the same ward where Nawaz is admitted. She was shifted to a room adjacent to the room of Nawaz at the Services Hospital.

Earlier, an accountability court in Lahore rejected PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz s request to be granted an hour to meet her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in the hospital.

The PML-N vice president made the request during court proceedings in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan has instructed Punjab government to provide all health care facilities to Nawaz Sharif in hospital.

On Monday night, Sharif was rushed to the hospital after his platelets had dropped to a dangerously low level with his doctors raising alarming concerns.

Dr Adnan Khan, a personal physician of Mr Sharif had raised an alarm about his deteriorating health, urging the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government to immediately shift him to hospital for treatment.