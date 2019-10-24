Share:

LAHORE - A spokesman for Lahore NAB on Wednesday claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had himself refused to accept medical services offered to him during his stay at the headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau.

According to a press statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesman clarified that the PML-N leader did not allow medical checkup by duty doctors and insisted that he should be treated by his family doctor.

The spokesman also rejected the reports regarding negligence in treatment of the former premier when he was in the custody of Lahore NAB.

According to the spokesman, Dr Adnan met Nawaz Sharif on October 11, 19 and 21 and conducted his detailed medical checkup. The spokesman also claimed that a team of doctors and an ambulance was available at the NAB headquarters round the clock.

A NAB team arrested the former PM from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail in another case related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills on October 11. The PML-N chief was produced before the court on the same day.

The accountability judge handed over the accused to the NAB on 14-day physical remand. Nawaz Sharif will be produced before the court again on October 25.