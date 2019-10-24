Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted former Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam’s plea to change his counsel in a case pertaining to appointment of Chairman PEMRA. A two-member SC bench, comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the case. At the outset of hearing, Absar Alam pleaded the court to allow him to change his counsel. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked what happened to Khawaja Farooq? Absar Alam said that he wanted to change counsel with the permission of Khawaja Farooq. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that at this point of the trial, the lawyer’s change is against the tradition.

Later, the court accepted the plea for change of counsel and adjourned the hearing of the case till date in office.