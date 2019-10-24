Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking suspension of the seven-year sentence awarded to former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and his release on bail for getting medical treatment either in Pakistan or abroad.

The younger Sharif has pleaded with the court to release his elder brother so he could acquire proper medical treatment.

The health condition of the former prime minister has deteriorated once again as his platelet count significantly dropped to less than 7,000 yesterday.

Sources told the media that the ailing Sharif might be shifted to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute around 12 noon today for further medical procedure in accordance with recommendation of a medical team examining his health condition.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count recovered to 29,000 a day before after doctors had transfused four mega units of platelets into him in Lahore’s Services hospital. The doctors had earlier claimed that Sharif’s health was satisfactory but later his platelets dropped again.

A medical board was briefed that health condition of Nawaz Sharif was critical and expert doctors were called from Islamabad.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said there was no truth to rumors that incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was going abroad for treatment.

On Monday night, Sharif was rushed to the hospital after his platelets had dropped to a dangerously low level with his doctors raising alarming concerns.

Dr Adnan Khan, a personal physician of Sharif, had raised an alarm about his deteriorating health, urging the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government to immediately shift him to hospital for treatment.

“Former PM #NawazSharif is detected to have critically low Platelet Count (16*10^9/L) that could be due to multiple pathologies & requires immediate in-hospital care. I have requested the authorities concerned to act in urgency,” Dr Adnan Khan tweeted after seeing the PML-N supremo at NAB’s Thokar Niaz Baig office.