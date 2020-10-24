Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said the Karachi incident has created a political and institutional crisis, exposing once again the state of law and order and other affairs in the country. However, he added while talking to party workers at Mansoora on Friday, the unfortunate incident was not new in its kind as the successive governments and security agencies adopted the same practices in the past to silent and pressurize their political opponents. The common person, on the other side, faced the same situation on daily basis, he said, adding there was much noise and media hype about the Karachi incident because of the involvement of equally powerful elements in it. “The culture of forced kidnapping and disappearance of people have become a common practice in the country for years.