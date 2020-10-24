Share:

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday paying tributes to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her anniversary, said that her struggle and sacrifices for the cause of democracy were unforgettable chapter of the history.

He said that Madar-e-Jamhoriat Nusrat Bhutto was a figure of courage and she gave value to the interest of the nation even when she lost her husband, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto made efforts to bring democratic forces on a single platform for the future generations.

‘She led a historical movement against the dictatorship,’ he said adding that she was the daughter-in-law of a prime minister, wife of a prime minister and she was a mother of the first female prime minister of the world.

The PPP chairman said that Nusrat Bhutto was also a history maker. She lived in the hearts of Jialas.

‘PPP will actively take ahead Nusrat Bhutto’s mission until its completion,’ he remarked.