ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will observe October 27 as ‘Black Day’ at national and international level to express solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), facing unlawful occupation and gross human rights violation for the last 73 years.

Each year, 27th October is observed as Kashmir Black Day to mark protest and resentment by Kashmiris around the world in commemorating the forced occupation by Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir.

On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people began with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir which had been increased manifold after New Delhi suspended the special status of IIOJK through revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

The government had chalked out a comprehensive program to observe the day in befitting manner through highlighting brutalities and massive human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris, who wanted their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. Legal Forum for Kashmir arranged Kashmir Conference titled “Kashmir’s Prolonged Military Occupation; Lesson from History and Way Forward” on Friday to highlight Kashmir cause.

Peace and Culture Organization Chairperson and wife of detained Senior Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick led a Kashmir rally against Indian atrocities on Friday.

The rally participated by a number of Kashmiri leaders adopting all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for staying safe from COVID-19, started from F-11 Islamabad and ended at Rawalpindi Press Club. Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan had also planned comprehensive programs for observing the Black Day. All the provincial governments had also made different activities to mark the day in befitting manner.

The print and electronic media would publish articles and air special programs to highlight the plight of Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

Public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at district and Tehsil level across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, following the COVID SoPs.

Photo exhibition would also be arranged to highlight human rights abuses, extra judicial killings, disabilities of Kashmiris through pellet guns at the hands of Indian security forces.

Many of the events would be arranged online due to the increasing number of COVID cases witnessed in the country.

Black banners, Panaflex, hoardings and streamers would be displayed at prominent roads and places to mark the day in an appropriate manner.