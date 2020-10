Share:

Quetta - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit. Balochsitan Governor (r) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai received the president. Federal Minister for Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam accompanied the president. Later, President Arif Alvi and the governor Balochistan held a meeting and discussed overall situation in Balochistan, particularly development projects currently underway in the province, the President House said.