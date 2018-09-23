Share:

The reshuffling in top brass bureaucracy is viewed with a wave of rising mindset to bring about revolutionary reforms in country’s old and obsolete inherited Bureaucratic milieu which is obsessed with mindset of being belonging to ruling class. This will lead to an obviously ultimate question of: Whether the transfer and posting, would reform the service structure and mechanism of Bureaucracy and thereof ongoing bureaucratic working style? Whose answer surely does not lie in affirmative by stretch of any imagination. THE revamping the bureaucracy, however, entails more changes in behavioral besides the structural, wherein virtually lies the service delivery.

Nevertheless, the behavioral changes strategy involving overhauling of dealing and conduct of civil servants. These behavioral changes in civil services are a dire need of all ages must be molded in line with the message enunciated by Jinnah. The message which JINNAH addressed to the civil servant in CHITTAGONG ON 25TH MARCH 1948. To understand the message’s pith and marrow lets recall its glimpses as: To serve the people as their servant by being above cast, creed and community without letting your self be used by the politicians, maintain high standards of integrity, dignity and credibility. Never be insulting to people and be courteous and kind, thereby create an impression of positivity, whereby you (civil servant) will be respected. Precisely to say: Be apolitical, far from community affiliations, feeling of servant but not their master, public-centric attitude as materialistically self-centered, kind, credible, dignified are the high morals enunciated in Jinnah speech.

In line with these morals, the pragmatic approach needs to be adopted that is: Bureaucracy needs behavioral revamping. These changes can actually and only be actualized by following certain policy measures, say: the appointment, transfer and posting be apolitical and on merit, with more important, the training modules must be designed in such a manner that those may inculcate high morals of Jinnah speech. To develop the bureaucracy serving and courteous, the trainings on high morals lines are too much must than any others. Zero tolerance to laxity and nepotism of civil servants is important as well, the red- tapism is an issue of an instant attention as well. Last but the least, for promotions eligibilities among other standards, annual intelligence report along with public opinion must be made part and parcel as eligibilities criteria.

For new Government attention, mere transfer and posting will never serve the purpose of public service until bureaucratic behavioral revamping is actualized

MUHAMMED MUSLIM SHAIKH,

Islamabad, September 4.