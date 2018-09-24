Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of seven soldiers in an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan on Saturday.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman saluted the soldiers who fought valiantly against terrorists and embraced martyrdom. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sympathies and solidarity with the loved ones of the martyrs and prayed for the departed souls and their families.