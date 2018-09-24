Share:

LAHORE - The PTI-government has started implementing its agenda, the primary target of which is to steer the country out of the most serious problems in the shortest possible time. Eradication of corruption and stabilisation of the sinking economy are being accorded top priority.

As for the diagnosis is concerned, the new government has identified what can be described as mother of all problems. But the real challenge is the methodology to be employed to achieve these goals.

If the government succeeded in addressing the twin challenges, it would be justified in claiming that it had laid the foundation of a ‘Naya Pakistan’, and win hearts and minds of the people.

But if it failed to give tangible results in the first 100 days, the opposition parties, already waiting for an opportune moment to strike, would go to any extent to make people realise how the new rulers have shattered their dreams of a change.

The government knows best what needs to be done to honour its commitments. But a few ideas may help it deal with both the above-mentioned problems.

Corruption, without doubt, has become a way of life in Pakistan and it is an open secret that nobody can get solved even the most genuine problems without offering the relevant quarters what is locally called ‘tea and water’, euphemism for bribery. This culture has penetrated all walks of life and its extirpation would not be an easy task. For most people the difference between halal and haram has become irrelevant.

Still more painful is the fact that a country that has the second largest number of Haj and Umra performers stands at number 126 as far honesty and integrity is concerned.

Everybody, at some stage, comes across people who proudly claim that although their salary is very low but their “income from above” knows no limits. A character that is ‘patwari’ is embodiment of this mindset.

The National Accountability Bureau and the Anti-Corruption Establishment have failed to curb corruption, notwithstanding their tall claims to the contrary. Otherwise, the on-ground situation would not have been as pathetic as it is.

The writer is of the considered opinion that the PTI government would not be able to bring about any improvement in the situation unless it gets a law passed to provide for capital punishment to all corrupt.

In an extraordinary situation the government will have to take extraordinary measures. The likely reaction of other countries to such a move should not be a consideration at all, as Pakistan’s interest should be the foremost concern of the PTI government.

Special courts should be set up to try the corrupt elements in the shortest possible time, to be stipulated by law. Appeals against the special courts’ verdicts should also be decided within no time.

For the success of such a plan it is imperative that investigation of corruption cases should not be left to the police as, barring some exceptions, they are the most corrupt lot. An overwhelming majority of those in police join this department mainly because it provides them ample opportunities to make money without any fear of accountability. In practice, the police department is source of corruption and cannot be expected to work against it.

It is difficult to say who should investigate corruption cases, but one is convinced that such cases should be kept away from the police domain.

Those sentenced by courts should be taken to the gallows without further delay. Such a strategy would send a strong message to those who are looting the country day in, day out.

To make this exercise more meaningful and make its anti-corruption campaign a success, the government should immediately lift the moratorium on executions.

Everybody will agree that those awarded capital punishments were involved in heinous crime. This being so, there is no justification not to implement the court verdicts against thousands of people and keep them in jails. They are criminals but because of moratorium on executions they have become ‘state guests’ being fed on government resources.

If these people are not taken to gallows, there will be little justification left for the government to punish those involved in other relatively smaller crime. They should be set free and allowed to resume their criminal activities.

The PTI government should also consider strictly enforcing Islamic punishments for other crimes. Thieves should have their hands and feet amputated, as provided in Shariah, depending upon the conditions the crime was committed in.

Capital punishment can also make holders of corruption money or properties made through such money cough up their ill-gotten wealth. A deadline should be set for the purpose, after which proceedings should be started against all those who fail to justify their wealth. Overinvoicing, underinvoicing and things like fake accounts will certainly come to an end with the enforcement of this punishment.

Needless to point out that Pakistan will not be the first country to have such deterrent punishments for corrupt people. Even some non-Muslim countries have zero tolerance for corruption and have such laws.