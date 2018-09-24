Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other senior commanders attended funeral prayers of the seven soldiers martyred in an operation on Saturday in North Waziristan tribal district.

The funeral prayers were held at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Those who embraced martyrdom include Captain Junaid, who belonged to Tehsil Murree. Havildar Abdul Razzaq belonged to District Astore. He is survived by wife, a son and five daughters. Havildar Ameer belonged to District Gilgit. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

Havildar Naseer belonged to Chilas, District Diamer. He is survived by wife and mother.

Havildar Asif belonged to District Khanewal. He is survived by wife, parents, seven sisters and a brother. Sepoy Sami Ullah belonged to District Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan. Sepoy Anwar Jan belonged to District Gizar in GB.

Later, the bodies of the martyred were sent to their respective native towns for burial with full military honour.

The soldiers were ambushed and came under attack from terrorists hiding in a compound while an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan was underway. In retaliation, nine terrorists who had infiltrated from across the border were killed.

FUNERAL OFFERED IN GILGIT

Staff Reporter from Gilgit adds: Funeral prayers of five soldiers martyred in an attack in North Waziristan a day earlier were offered in Gilgit on Sunday.

The funeral prayers were attended by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Forces Commander Northern Areas Saqib Mehmood Malik and other officials. The bodies were later sent to their respective native towns for burial with full military honour.