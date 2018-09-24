Share:

SIALKOT - The entire Sialkot region received widespread heavy rain , which began during the night between Saturday and Sunday and continued the whole of Sunday. It remained dark cloudy with loud thunder of the clouds. The winds also blew continuously, which made the weather cold as well.

According to the concerned officials of the Sialkot MET Office, 42.3mm rain was recorded in Sialkot Cantt areas and 28 mm in airport areas here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, water level rose in River Chenab and the water flow was recorded at 27,170 cusecs in the river at Head Marala near Sialkot here.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo informed that flood situation in River Chenab is under control and the district administration has been continuously monitoring the flood situation in Chenab. He said that though water level has rose in the river, it has a huge capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs at Head Marala-Sialkot here.