Share:

SANAA:- Yemen's Houthi rebels said they fired a ballistic missile toward "a regional airport" at the Saudi border city of Jizan on Saturday, Houthi-controlled Saba news agency reported. The attack took place on Saturday night, the Houthis said. The airport serves Jizan, the capital city of Jizan Province in Saudi Arabia. It is also known as King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport, named after the late Saudi king. Meanwhile, Saudi air forces on Saturday night intercepted and destroyed a missile fired from Yemen toward the border city of Jizan, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported.

The latest attack has brought the number of missiles shot from Yemen targeting various Saudi cities to 198, said Al Arabiya.

Although the frequency of the missile attacks has increased recently, most of them were intercepted and destroyed without causing injuries.