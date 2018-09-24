Share:

KASUR - Like other parts of Punjab, mild earthquake tremors were felt in Kasur district on Sunday. People ran out of their houses and shops reciting Kalma-e-Taiba. No loss of life was reported.

On the other hand, a spell of rain has inundated several areas of Kasur district. The continuous rainfall has brought down the level of mercury. According to Meteorological Department, the rain spell will continue for next two days.

THREE INJURED IN

BIKES COLLISION

Three persons including a couple were injured in an accident near Multan Road, Phoolnagar Bypass.

According to police, Imran was on the way along with his wife on a motorbike. Near Phoolnagar Bypass, the motorbike he and his wife were travelling on was hit head-on by another motorbike ridden by Bashir. As a result, all of them suffered critical injuries.