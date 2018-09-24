Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship Saif conducted joint drills with the French and Moroccan ships at conclusion of its visit to port of Casablanca in Morocco.

The purpose of the exercise was to enhance maritime manoeuvres, operational capacities and skills with navies of friendly countries.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the ship was received upon arrival at Port Casablanca by Moroccan Navy Liaison Officer and officials from Embassy of Pakistan in Rabat.

Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas, the Commander Coast (COMCOAST) represented Pak Navy during official engagements on the occasion of ship’s port call.

During stay at Casablanca, the COMCOAST called on senior officials from Moroccan Navy including Rear Admiral Lahcen Lyamlouli, Flag Officer Commanding Military Region Casablanca and Captain Vice Major Tahin, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations.

Matters of mutual interests were discussed in the meetings and both sides agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

During these interactions, the COMCOAST also conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi to the people of Morocco in general and Moroccan Navy in particular.

He also extended his gratitude for the whole-hearted support provided by Moroccan Navy and Casablanca Port Authorities in making the ship’s stay comfortable and professionally rewarding.

Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF visited Port Casablanca, Morocco for goodwill-cum training visit. PNS SAIF is the frontline warship of PN Fleet’s 18th Destroyer Squadron. The ship is fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors for undertaking all types of maritime operations in multi-threat environment. The ship is also embarked with organic Anti-Submarine Warfare helicopter Z9EC.

Pakistan and Morocco enjoy close and brotherly ties at all levels of diplomatic and defence relations.

Pakistan Navy is duly cognisant of the need to enhance maritime collaboration with navies of friendly countries in the form of regular ships’ port visits, extension of its training facilities, participation in bilateral/multilateral exercises and visits of senior PN officers to explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation.

This ship visit came after a gap of 13 years as last port call by PN ships to this important North African Muslim country took place in year 2005.