CHAKWAL - The three persons shot dead at Bhoun bypass were laid to rest while FIR was lodged against 6 accused in the Sadar Police Station.

The injured Ghulam Mehdi, son of Nawab Khan, told police that he along with Azmat Ali and his brother Shoukat Ali, sons of Nawazish Ali, residents of Bhoun were coming from district courts. As they reached Bhoun bypass, the two accused, Aziz Yousuf and Abuzar appeared on a bike and in the meantime, two other bikers reached while 4 of the accused armed with pistols and rifles opened indiscriminate firing on them resulting in the killing of 3 persons on the spot.

The DPO Adil Memon constituted different police parties to arrest the accused. After the triple murder, the area was gripped in panic.