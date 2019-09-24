Share:

PESHAWAR - District administration Pe­shawar in a joint operation with the Healthcare Com­mission (HCC) on Monday sealed three medical labo­ratories in Dabgari Gardens due to the presence of un­qualified staff and lack of registration.

On the directives of Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Gulshan Ara along with the officers of HCC checked different medical laboratories and medical centres. The teams checked the registration and edu­cational qualification of the laboratories’ staff and sealed three laboratories for operating without regis­tration and hiring unquali­fied staff. Some other labo­ratories were also issued notices.