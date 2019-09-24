PESHAWAR - District administration Peshawar in a joint operation with the Healthcare Commission (HCC) on Monday sealed three medical laboratories in Dabgari Gardens due to the presence of unqualified staff and lack of registration.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Gulshan Ara along with the officers of HCC checked different medical laboratories and medical centres. The teams checked the registration and educational qualification of the laboratories’ staff and sealed three laboratories for operating without registration and hiring unqualified staff. Some other laboratories were also issued notices.