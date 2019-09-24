Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) Monday rejected the petition of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking permission to meet his lawyer Farouk H Naek and asked the petitioner to meet his legal team only on coming fixed day. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing of a plea of former president regarding the above matter. During outset of the hearing, petitioner’s Lawyer Chaudhry Riaz Advocate pleaded that Naek would be busy on coming Monday and prayed the court to allow him to meet his client in jail on any other day. The judge ordered that the legal team of Asif Zardari could meet him in jail only on the day already fixed by the court.