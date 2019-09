Share:

A woman was arrested for selling narcotics in Mandi Bahauddin’s Wasu, a village in the district.

More than 100 grams of hashish was seized from her possession. The police said that the accused woman was involved in other cases of smuggling drugs.

The accused was also involved with "training" other women to sell hashish in people's homes, according to the police.

The woman denied her involvement in smuggling any kind of narcotics.

A search operation was initiated for other members of her gang.