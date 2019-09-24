Share:

PESHAWAR - Following the directives issued by the Chief Executive of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company Eng. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, a drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province.

A Pesco press release said on Monday that task forces of Pesco Mardan circle carried out night time raids in the ar­eas of Cantt Sub Division Mar­dan and removed 11 hooks from electricity lines in Majid­abad and Dosara areas.

In areas of Kashkorona, Par Hoti 12 direct hooks were re­moved and seven defective metres were replaced. The task force teams also recovered Rs50, 000 from power pilferers.

It was said that the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue throughout the province. The Pesco has warned consum­ers to stop power pilferage in larger interest of the nation, due to which Pesco has to face huge financial and line losses. The practice also disturbs the whole distribution system and general public faces inconve­nience of power break downs.